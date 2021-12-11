Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 48,254 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,254 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $143,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

