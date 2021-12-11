Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.92.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

