Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CYXT stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

