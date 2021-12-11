D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 1,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DHI opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 186.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

