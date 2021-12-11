David A. Ramsay Buys 11,843 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,435.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
