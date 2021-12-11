David A. Ramsay Buys 11,843 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,435.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.