DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

