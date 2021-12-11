DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,642.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.