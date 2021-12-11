DeltaChain Market Capitalization Hits $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.00363553 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009917 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $695.67 or 0.01434869 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.