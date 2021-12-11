Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 8,410,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APP stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

