Destination Wealth Management Invests $743,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,495 shares of company stock worth $7,744,286. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.