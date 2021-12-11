Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.93 ($8.91).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.41 ($8.32) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.32.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

