Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $182.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.