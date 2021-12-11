Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $9.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLAKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 75,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

