Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.02) to €8.00 ($8.99) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.