DigitalBits Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $348.67 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00285230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003628 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.