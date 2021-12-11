Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.08 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.17.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $222.40. 1,397,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

