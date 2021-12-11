Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DOMO stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 337,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.87. Domo has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Domo by 15.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in Domo by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

