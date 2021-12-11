Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.300-$-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.50 million-$255.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.370 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $48.78. 337,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,472. Domo has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

