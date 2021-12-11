DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

