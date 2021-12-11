DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

