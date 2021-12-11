DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

