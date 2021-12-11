DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

