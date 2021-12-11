DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

