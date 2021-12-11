DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 600 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.