Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $484.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

