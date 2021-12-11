DWF Group (LON:DWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get DWF Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DWF opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.51.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.