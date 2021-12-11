DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.08) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($56.74) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.58 ($47.84).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.02 ($39.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.45 ($35.33) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($47.06).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

