Dynamite Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $66,942.38 and $97,358.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.00434387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $679.45 or 0.01385801 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,817 coins and its circulating supply is 396,211 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.