Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.17.

NYSE:EMN opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

