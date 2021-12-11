eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 134,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of eBay worth $190,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

