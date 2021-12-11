ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Standpoint Research increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.84.

TSE:ECN opened at C$11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.15. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

