Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

NYSE:EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

