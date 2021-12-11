Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $132.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $124.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

