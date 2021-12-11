Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday.

ELAN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

