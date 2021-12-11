Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,226. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.