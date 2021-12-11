Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $46,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,304 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

