EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,291.14

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.14 ($17.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,228 ($16.28). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,248 ($16.55), with a volume of 281,869 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,339.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,291.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £790.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49.

In other EMIS Group news, insider Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,356 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($629.36). Also, insider Denise Collis acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($26,370.24). Insiders purchased 1,509 shares of company stock worth $2,079,930 over the last three months.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

