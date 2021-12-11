Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.