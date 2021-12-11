Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.25 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $73.25 million and $479,087.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00171764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.05 or 0.00517879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,840,323 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

