Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.21. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 16,851,459 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.