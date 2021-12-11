Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

UUUU stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

