Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Up 3.4%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.75. 895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 772,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

