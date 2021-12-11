Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.