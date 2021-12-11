Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce sales of $121.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $95.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $425.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.13. 130,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

