Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $797.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $795.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $810.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

