Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franchise Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

