Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELS. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.