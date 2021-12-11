Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELS. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.