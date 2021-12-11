Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,782 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.