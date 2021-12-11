Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18.

