Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $535,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,992,965 shares of company stock valued at $333,464,841. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

